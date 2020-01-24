CAA meet issue snowballs into controversy as video goes viral

A symposium on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for women organised by a Sangh Parivar outfit at the Pavakkulam Temple auditorium at Kaloor has snowballed into a controversy after a video went viral in social media that showed a woman being shoved around and even subjected to communally sensitive comments for allegedly trespassing into the event and questioning the legislation.

Flurry of petitions

This has now sparked off a flurry of police petitions with C.V. Sajini, secretary of the industrial cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lodging a complaint with the North police against the woman while Raju P. Nair, general secretary of the District Congress Committee, petitioning the District Police Chief (Kochi city) demanding legal proceedings against the women who allegedly made sexist and casteist remarks against the Muslim community, under the relevant provisions of the CrPC.

The petition of Mr. Nair, who was one of the first to share the video in social media, has been handed over to K. Laljy, Assistant Police Commissioner (Ernakulam), for investigation.

FIR registered

The North police have registered a First Investigation Report against the woman, merely identified as Athira from Thiruvananthapuram, invoking IPC Section 447 (criminal trespass) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place). As per the police, she is a makeup artist staying at a hostel next to the Pavakkulam Temple.

Case transferred

The case was transferred to the women’s police station on Wednesday as both the parties involved were women.

“We have just launched the probe and its premature to say anything,” said women’s police station sources.

The police have also registered a case against the participants of the event based on a complaint by the woman.

“We have taken her statement in which she has complained of being assaulted and abused,” said Mr. Laljy.

According to the police, she was on her way to the bank when she happened to overhear the speech following which she went to the venue and asked to stop the alleged propagation of lies.

Mothers’ get-together

The event, labelled as Mathrusangamam (a get-together of mothers), was organised by Jana Jagratha Samithi, a platform of Sangh Parivar, on Tuesday.

The drama started unfolding when Ms. Sajini was addressing the gathering in the middle of which the woman approached the dais and reportedly asked the former to switch off the microphone and stop propagating lies.

This did not go down well with a section of the participants who started heckling her as could be seen in the video. Shortly, she was shoved out of the auditorium at which point one participant, whom Mr. Nair accused as particularly nasty based on the video, made a derogatory comment on a particular community.

“It was not a publicised event and was limited to invited guests into which this woman trespassed with vested motives. The video that had gone viral was grabbed by a man who had accompanied her and there seems to be a larger conspiracy behind the incident, which the police will now have to unearth,” Ms. Sajini said.

‘Normal response’

A.T. Santhosh, district secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, justified the response of the participants towards the woman. “She wasn’t assaulted but was simply shoved out of the auditorium, which was only a normal response,” he said.

FB post

A screen shot of a post against Hindutva forces allegedly from the Facebook page of the woman was also circulating among the Sangh Parivar circles.

Her Facebook profile with her image though had the name Anjitha Umesh.

However, that profile has disappeared from the Facebook since then.

Meanwhile, the video has triggered a heated debate in social media.