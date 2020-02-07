C-HED to participate in World Urban Forum

The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), an institution established by the Kochi Municipal Corporation, has been selected to participate in the 10th World Urban Forum organised by UN-Habitat. It will be held in Abu Dhabi from February 7 to 13.

C-HED was selected from among 800 institutions that applied in the ‘Voices from Cities’ category because of their unique nature, character and overall profile, said a press release.

The work and philosophy of the centre will be presented at an event titled ‘Institutional innovations linking heritage and culture: empowering urban local governments in the Global South’.

The focus will be on how in 2002, Kochi attempted to balance rapid and unplanned urbanisation, while preserving its natural, cultural and built heritage by establishing the centre as a technical-support unit for the corporation. It is one of its kind, probably in South Asia.