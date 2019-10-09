Bypolls a test of Pinarayi govt., say UDF leaders

KPCC president Mullappally Ramanchadran and Muslim League general secretary P.K. Kunahlikutty said here on Tuesday the by-election would be a verdict on the performance of the Pinarayi government.

They also exuded confidence of a UDF win in all the five segments going to the polls.

The government had shied away from addressing political issues and had totally failed in the administration of the State, Mr. Ramachandran alleged even as he dismissed the Pala result as an aberration contrary to the current political trends.

Addressing the media later in the day, Mr. Kunahlikutty said the UDF was riding a positive wave and goodwill by the people who were seeking a change in administration. “People are seeking a change”, he said.

Both the BJP rule at the Centre and the LDF rule in the State have resulted in people being plunged into despair. If there was hope of growth during the UDF rule, there was no such hope now, he claimed.

He said there would be no vote-trading in any of the bypolls, and that the LDF would emerge in the third place in Manjeswaram where the fight was directly between the UDF and the BJP.

Mr. Ramachandran said the LDF government was a total failure, and that Kerala was in deep financial crisis. Dismissing the Palarivattam bridge controversy and associated corruption charges, he said the parties involved were ready to face any investigation. He alleged large-scale corruption in deals for allotting shares in the Kannur airport project and wanted a thorough inquiry into the matter.