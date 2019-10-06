Bypoll: scrutiny of expenses from Oct. 10

The first phase of scrutiny of election-related expenses incurred by candidates in the fray for the Ernakulam by-election will be held on October 10.

The second phase will be held on October 15 followed by the final examination on October 18. A meeting convened by M. Govindraj, election expenditure observer, on Saturday directed the candidates to submit detailed and accurate statements on their expenses.

The district election authorities said 4,480 ballot papers had reached the district treasury. Of them, 180 will be pasted on electronic voting machines (EVMs), while 2,800 will be kept at polling booths in case tendered votes are to be cast on ballot papers. Around 1,500 ballot papers will be used for postal vote.

The election wing at the district collectorate has appointed presiding officers for 135 booths. As many as 405 polling officers have also been posted for duty. The first phase of training of polling officials will be held on October 10.