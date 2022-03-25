Buyers of paddy land cannot reclaim it for house construction

Benefit of conversion for owner alone

A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that a person who has purchased a paddy land after the commencement of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008 is not entitled to reclaim it for construction of a residential building.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S. Manikumar made the ruling while deciding the question whether a person who had made such a purchase was entitled to file an application under Section 5(3)(i) and under Section 9 of the Act for reclaiming it for construction of a residential building.

The legal question came up before the Full Bench as the two Division Benches had taken a divergent view on the legal issue.

The court observed that on a close analysis of Section 3 of the Act, it could be seen that after the introduction of the Act on and with effect from August 12, 2008 no owner, occupier or the person in custody of any paddy land could undertake any activity for the conversion or reclamation of such paddy land, except in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

From the perusal of sub-Section (3) of Section 5, it was clear that the benefit of conversion of paddy land for construction of residential building was given to the owner of the paddy land alone.

The court observed that if the purchasers were entitled to make an application seeking reclamation of the land and if that was permitted, successively, the prohibition contained under Section 3 of the Act, 2008 could be easily flouted.