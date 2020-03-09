Busting the many myths about masks

Kochi

09 March 2020 23:17 IST

No point in a healthy person wearing mask, says IMA leader

In the wake of more number of COVID-19 cases, the demand for medical masks has gone up. However, medical professionals say that panic buying of such items should be stopped immediately.

When seeing a person wearing mask, many people wonder whether they need to buy it too. However, there was no point in a healthy person wearing mask, said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, president, Indian Medical Association, Kochi.

Wearing a mask perhaps would make a person touch her face ten times more, he said.

That would be more risky, he added.

Using mask gives only a false sense of security to people.

It should actually be worn only by those who have upper respiratory infection so that they do not spread it to others through cough or sneeze.

Panic buying

Panic buying of face masks would result in short supply. It should be reserved for those who need them.

Apart from the patient, healthcare professionals should also wear masks because of the close contact they have with patients, sources said.

Since the infection is spread through body fluid droplets like large sprays of droplets through cough and sneeze, microbes could remain on surfaces of objects that an infected person touches by hand or if body fluid droplets are allowed to fall on surfaces such as e tables, chairs, and handrails.

When a healthy person touches these surfaces and touches her face, the virus finds a way into another host through the nostrils, mouth or eyes.

Frequent handwashing that would keep hands free of germs is the solution.

There are two types of face masks.

One is an ordinary face mask made of unwoven fabric and the other is N95 respirators.

The ordinary face mask fits loosely and prevent the wearer from spreading large sprays and droplets when coughing or sneezing.

Airborne particles

N95 respirators prevent the wearer from inhaling smaller airborne infectious particles.

It is not recommended for use by the general public.