Bust of commando unveiled

KOCHI

03 December 2020 00:06 IST

As part of Navy Week celebration, the bust of Lt. Dharambir Singh Sihag, who was posthumously awarded Nao Sena Medal for gallantry, was unveiled by Commodore Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee and Commodore (Operations), at the Southern Naval Command, at the Dharambir Enclave Residential Area of naval officers at Panampilly Nagar on Wednesday. Commodore N.A.J. Joseph, Commanding Officer of INS Venduruthy, was present. Lt. Singh, a marine commando, was killed in a landmine blast while leading an anti-terror operation in Kashmir’s Bandipore district in 1999.

