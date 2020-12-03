Kochi

Bust of commando unveiled

The bust of Lt. Dharambir Singh Sihag.  

As part of Navy Week celebration, the bust of Lt. Dharambir Singh Sihag, who was posthumously awarded Nao Sena Medal for gallantry, was unveiled by Commodore Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee and Commodore (Operations), at the Southern Naval Command, at the Dharambir Enclave Residential Area of naval officers at Panampilly Nagar on Wednesday. Commodore N.A.J. Joseph, Commanding Officer of INS Venduruthy, was present. Lt. Singh, a marine commando, was killed in a landmine blast while leading an anti-terror operation in Kashmir’s Bandipore district in 1999.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2020 12:08:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/bust-of-commando-unveiled/article33235019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY