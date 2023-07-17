Businessman falls to death from apartment in Kochi

July 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Businessman and grandson of late Congress leader K.C.M. Mather, Noushad Noorudheen, 38, died after falling from an apartment complex near the first Goshree Bridge, on Monday.

He is said to have fallen off the balcony on the sixth-floor of the apartment, where he resided with his wife. A preliminary probe suggests he was prone to depression, the police said. He could not be saved although security staff and others took him to Ernakulam General Hospital.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.