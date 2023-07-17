HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Businessman falls to death from apartment in Kochi

July 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Businessman and grandson of late Congress leader K.C.M. Mather, Noushad Noorudheen, 38, died after falling from an apartment complex near the first Goshree Bridge, on Monday.

He is said to have fallen off the balcony on the sixth-floor of the apartment, where he resided with his wife. A preliminary probe suggests he was prone to depression, the police said. He could not be saved although security staff and others took him to Ernakulam General Hospital.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.