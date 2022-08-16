Business group welcomes SC order in LuLu case

Special Correspondent
August 16, 2022 21:52 IST

KOCHI: The Supreme Court verdict dismissing a petition filed against LuLu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram for alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms has come as a welcome relief for those who are planning to invest in Kerala, said V. Nandakumar, the global communications director of the group.

The group was running its institutions and investing in the country by complying with rules and in an environment-friendly manner. The conglomerate has presence in 25 countries, he said in a communication.

