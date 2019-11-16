Buses may be given access through underpass

Buses might be given conditional permission to operate through the Vyttila underpass during the off-peak hours, to save them from travelling 4 km extra per trip up to Chalikkavattom, and subsequently getting caught in traffic snarls on the Chalikkavattom-Vyttila stretch, losing 20 minutes per trip.

An in-principle nod has been given on this, following a meeting convened by the Additional District Magistrate. Thus, buses might be permitted through the underpass, except from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The police will have to enforce the time window. For this, personnel will be posted on either side of the underpass, mainly to ensure safe transit of pedestrians and ambulances, it is learnt.

P.S. Shine, councillor of Vyttila division, expressed the apprehension that permitting buses through the narrow underpass would further pose difficulties for pedestrians. He demanded that residents must be taken into confidence before taking a final decision.