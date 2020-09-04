Bus workers in Ernakulam booked for death of passenger

KOCHI

04 September 2020 21:00 IST

They allegedly turned a blind eye to plight of cardiac patient during bus journey

The Udayamperoor police have registered a case against the employees of a private bus after their alleged callousness and negligence led to the death of a passenger who developed discomfort during the course of a journey on Thursday afternoon.

The case has been registered invoking Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver and conductor of the bus operating on the Poothotta-Ernakulam route based on a petition filed by the family of the deceased.

The deceased, Pushpangadan, 57, of Vailyakulam, was a cardiac patient. According to the police, the bus workers turned a blind eye to the discomfort of the man for almost nine kilometres and left him unattended at the last stop, Poothotta, beyond the stop where he was supposed to alight.

“The victim probably would have complained of his discomfort to the bus employees. We are conducting a probe,” said K. Balan, Station House Officer, Udayamperoor. Though there were at least two hospitals on the route, the bus workers allegedly did not take him there but instead completed the trip and resumed the next trip. According to his wife’s petition, the man was found lying on the ground when the family reached the spot.

Though the man’s family rushed him to the taluk hospital at Thripunithura, his life could not be saved. The police said the man, a driver of a doctor at Thripunithura, was a regular commuter on the route and had boarded the bus from Kizhakkekota in Thripunithura on Thursday afternoon.

Reportedly, he started feeling unwell as soon as the bus reached Choorakkad, the third stop from Kizhakkekota. Though there was a dispensary there, the bus continued the service and the workers reportedly alerted the Udayamperoor police when the bus reached Kandanad Junction. Though the police claimed to have asked them to rush the man to the nearest hospital, they allegedly ignored it and left him by the roadside at Poothotta.

The body was released to the family after post-mortem on Friday and the funeral was held shortly thereafter.