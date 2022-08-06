Kochi

Bus worker injured in brawl at Vyttila Mobility Hub

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 06, 2022 21:18 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:22 IST

A fight between the crew members of two buses over the alleged violation of time schedule at the Vyttila Mobility Hub on Saturday resulted in one of them getting injured after a crew member waved a knife.

The Maradu police said the injured, Siju of Kodungalloor, was discharged from hospital after being administered first aid. Radhakrishnan of Nayarambalam who was charged with attacking him was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The alleged delay by the Motor Vehicles Department and the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority in digitalising the time schedule of buses and the subsequent overlapping of schedules often lead to disputes between bus workers.

