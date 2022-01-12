Bus route rationalisation to benefit corridors in Kochi sans public transport

42 areas in Greater Kochi likely to get connectivity; report being readied

With a French transport planning agency (Systra Consortium) engaged in readying a report on rationalising bus routes in the Greater Kochi area, 42 areas which have little or no public transport would in all probability get bus connectivity.

The City Mobility Plan (CMP) that was readied by Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) in 2015 had shed light on such areas. They include Container Road, Stadium Link Road, Panampilly Nagar Avenue — all four-lane roads, the Thammanam-Pullepady Road that is awaiting four-laning, and the Mattancherry BOT Bridge-Kundannoor Junction corridor.

Stakeholders’ meet

A participatory event chaired by Mayor M. Anilkumar and included stakeholders like MVD officials, KSRTC and private bus operators is over. Supply-side surveys of city buses is also over, in which the routes and bus stops were marked using GPS.

A demand-side survey of mofussil buses and city buses is under way. In this, details like the number of passengers boarding and alighting at each bus stop and their travel pattern are collected. Regular discussions are on with stakeholders, sources said.

This is being done as part of Mobilise Your City (MYC) programme in India, which is being implemented by French Development Agency AFD in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In India, MYC’s projects to improve urban mobility in a sustainable manner are being done at Ahmedabad, Kochi and Nagpur to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in different modes of urban transport.

In Kochi, the AFD has inked an MoU with the Kochi Corporation.

The bus route rationalisation project was awarded to Systra Consortium that is led by its French counterpart, which is an internationally-known transport planning company having strong presence in India through its subsidiary Systra India, and another member JungleBus, a consultancy that is specialised in the digitalisation of transport.

The supply-demand data will help build a digital replica of the public transport network in Kochi. In the second stage, experts will build on the conclusions of the diagnosis, to propose bus-route rationalisation scenarios that will be subsequently evaluated, they added.

Parameters of the proposed network like access, comfort, reliability, safety, financial viability, sustainability and affordability will be considered to maximise ridership and to minimise operating costs. Route restructuring, route numbering, fleet analysis, operations plan, financial analysis and recommendations for implementing the plan too will be readied.

After the stakeholder consultations, the preliminary restructuring (rationalisation) plan will be revised and a proposal readied in line with the KMTA Act, before submitting it to AFD and implementing agencies in Kochi like KMTA and KMC.

A capacity-building exercise to impart knowledge of bus route rationalisation principles, various planning and mapping tools also will be done to help stakeholders, sources said.