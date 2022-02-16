Bus owners threaten to halt services over rising operational costs

‘Govt not responding to demand for tax waiver, raising minimum charge’

‘Govt not responding to demand for tax waiver, raising minimum charge’

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Private bus operatoprs have said they will be forced to keep buses off the road as they found it more and more difficult to meet rising diesel price and pay their employees. A statement issued by the treasurer of the Bus Operators' Federation, Hamsa Erikunnen, said here on Wednesday that the bus owners were in dire straits with rising diesel price eating into their operational profit.

They had expected the government to allow them to skip paying road tax for the period between July and December during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only had the government not given exemption to the bus owners, it had asked the bus owners to pay the road tax with 20% fine if the payment was delayed.

A large segment of the bus owners had been unable to pay the road tax for the past six months, the communication from the bus operators' association said.

The private buses still operated on the basis of the minimum ticket charge of ₹8, which was fixed when the diesel price was ₹66 a litre. The minimum charge continued to be imposed even when the diesel price had gone up to ₹93 a litre. The bus operators had requested the government to increase the minimum charge and had withdrawn an indefinite strike in November last year on the hope that the government would intervene.

If the government continued to ignore the demand of the bus operators and a decision was not taken in the meeting being held on February 17, they would be forced to stop the services by March 1, the bus operators said.