Bus operators warn of indefinite stir

District Collector S. Suhas on Saturday took statements from private bus operators, traffic police, MVD personnel, and local residents, who have been protesting against the entry of private buses through the Vyttila underpass.

A decision on permitting private buses to use the underpass will be taken on Monday, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Transport Co-Operative Society (KMTC) president T.J. Raju reiterated that operators would be left with no other option but to embark on an indefinite strike if buses were denied entry through the underpass. “Now, each bus has to commute 4 km extra per trip, causing wastage of fuel worth ₹500 and time,” he said.

Thousands of commuters were stranded in the city on Thursday, following a flash strike by private bus operators, protesting against the “deliberate denial of entry of private buses through the Vyttila underpass” and a stand-off with local residents.