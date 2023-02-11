ADVERTISEMENT

Bus driver nabbed for driving under influence of alcohol and without licence in Kochi

February 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and without licence during the course of a major drive against private buses kick-started by the city police on Saturday.

The arrested is Anil Kumar of Neriamangalam, the driver of a bus operating in the Kakkanad-Fort Kochi route. He was nabbed from Kakkanad in the early hours. It soon emerged that his licence was suspended after a bus driven by him ran over a youngster at Palarivattom Junction a fortnight ago.

The police launched the drive after the High Court considered petitions that many private bus drivers operated under the influence of drugs and liquor. Subsequently, Deputy Commissioner (Kochi City) S. Sasidharan ordered the launch of the drive.

A migrant worker was fatally knocked down by a private bus operating in the Pookkattupady-Fort Kochi route recently. The police said the drive would continue, and that strict action would be taken against erring bus workers.

