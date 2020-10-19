Bus driver gets jail for rash driving

Kochi

19 October 2020 01:40 IST

Court disqualifies accused from holding licence for a year

A private bus driver in Kochi was convicted for one year simple imprisonment and fined for rash and negligent driving and causing death.

The court also disqualified the accused from holding driving licence for one year from the date of expiry of the sentence.

Archana K. Babu, Judicial First Class Magistrate 1, Ernakulam, convicted Lobu of Pallipuram in the case.

The prosecution case was that the bus, which was driven in a rash and negligent manner by the accused, along the Goshree-Ernakulam road on June 1, 2012, had crashed into a car, seriously injuring the couple travelling in the vehicle. The eight-and-a-half-month-old child of the couple, who was also in the car, later succumbed to injuries.

Roy P. Kuriakose, Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor, conducted the case.

The court found the accused guilty of Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (rash driving,) Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 338 (Causing grievous hurt), and Section 304-A (causing death by negligence). However, the punishment for all the offences shall run concurrently, the court ordered.