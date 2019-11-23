Kochi

Bus crew held after fisticuffs over time slots

They allegedly stop buses on middle of road, disrupting traffic

The Eloor police have arrested four private bus crew members after they allegedly resorted to fisticuffs over time slots in the middle of the road at Pattupurakkal Junction around 3 p.m.

The arrested are Gireesh, 31, and Ajmal, 20, of Panayikkulam, employees of a bus operating on the Methanam-Thevara Ferry route, and Nizar, 25, and Manzoor, 26, siblings from Vennala and employees of a bus operating on the Methanam-Fort Kochi route.

Traffic was disrupted for nearly half-an-hour as they fought after stopping buses blocking the road. The police took both the buses into custody and eased traffic.

The accused were charged with IPC Section 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 160 (Committing affray). They were released on station bail.

