Bus conductor’s licence suspended for forcing passenger to alight midway 

June 13, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The licence of a private bus conductor was suspended after he was accused of forcing a woman passenger to alight midway.

Aluva Joint Regional Transport Officer B. Sherif suspended the licence of the conductor for 20 days. Saju Thomas was working on a bus operating on the Aluva-Thripunithura route.

The alleged incident took place on Monday around 8.40 p.m. The woman was reportedly made to alight near the Aluva Taluk Hospital claiming that the service ended there.

Earlier, the licences of four autorickshaw drivers had been suspended for refusing to operate short distance trips.

