Bus accident victim’s family stages protest demanding driver’s arrest in Kochi

Family members of Varghese Lawrence who was fatally knocked down by a private bus at Thoppumpady on October 8 joined members of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) and others in staging a protest near the accident site on Monday, denouncing the alleged apathy by the police in tracing the driver of the bus named ‘Shana’ that operated in the Kakkanad-Fort Kochi route.

Bearing placards with the slogan ‘Police must do justice’, they alleged that the police had not yet traced the driver who reportedly absconded after the accident.

The accident victim’s wife Anila Varghese, an anganwadi teacher, said the police had initially said that they would arrest the driver after he got over his “mental trauma”, but were at present saying that his mobile phone remained switched off. “They seem least bothered about the pitiable condition that my two daughters and I are in. My husband’s life could have been saved if the driver and other crew had rushed him to a hospital in the same bus. But, the bus had sped away from the scene and is said to have completed its trip that day,” she said.

“The CCTV visuals clearly show how my husband was walking through the extreme end of the road when the speeding bus hit him. We are yet to come to terms with the loss, especially so since he had toiled in West Asia for 15 years and had returned just a week before the accident,” she said.

The family members also sent a complaint to the City Police Commissioner on Monday.

KLCA Kochi Diocese unit general secretary Babu Kalipparambil said the organisation would submit a complaint to the DGP and the Chief Minister if there was any further delay in arresting the driver. “We hope the police will wake up from their slumber at least now and begin taking deterrent action against reckless bus drivers,” he added.