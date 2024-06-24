Bus accident at Madavana Jn.: police record driver’s arrest

The Panangad police on Monday recorded the arrest of the driver of the inter-State contract carrier which overturned at Madavana Junction on Sunday, killing a bike rider and injuring several persons.

The accused, identified as Palpandy, 42, of Tenkasi, himself sustained a spinal injury in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He remains under police surveillance.

According to the driver, the accident occurred after he applied brakes suddenly on noticing the red signal. The bus skidded and fell on the motorcyclist who was to the left of the bus, said sources with the Panangad police. The police, however, could not gather the CCTV footage of the accident.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim, Jijo Sebastian, 33, of Kottamala in Wagamon, was handed over to relatives after autopsy on Monday. The body was kept near the textile showroom in Kochi where he used to work, for his colleagues to pay their last respects. The body was later taken to his hometown. The funeral will take place on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Out of the 13 persons admitted in a private hospital with injuries, all, except four with fractures, have been discharged.

Meanwhile, a team of Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials under the Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer inspected the vehicle on Monday. They reportedly found unauthorised modifications during the inspection, while the speed governor was also found not functioning. One of the rear wheels was reportedly found in a worn-out state, which probably explained why the bus did not respond properly when the brakes were applied, MVD sources said.

The MVD also did not rule out the possibility of driver fatigue. Efforts are on to explore the possibility of examining the friction coefficient of the road where the accident took place with the help of a university and the National Highways Authority of India. The MVD’s preliminary report on the accident is expected by Tuesday.