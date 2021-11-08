Burning of refuse in public places to be banned in Kochi

Hotels, catering units required to set up their own waste treatment facilities

Burning of refuse in open places, streets, and public roads will soon be legally banned in Kochi. There will also be a ban on storage, packing and distribution of food materials in recycled carry bags, containers, and utensils.

The proposals are part of the Plastic, Solid, Liquid and E-Waste Handling Rules 2021, which will soon come up before the Kochi Corporation Council for approval.

Hotels, restaurants, catering units, and fish and meat processing units operating within the Corporation limits should set up their own solid and liquid waste treatment facilities. The setting up and running of such facilities will soon be made part of their licence, according to the draft bylaw of the civic body.

The legislation will have a bearing on all public places, private holdings, residential units, and trade and business centres located within the Corporation limits.

Marriage halls, hospitals, canteens, and private markets too will have to set up their own treatment facilities. The treatment plants shall be set up on holdings owned by them. However, the Corporation shall collect refuse from those who cannot set up plants due to space constraints. They will have to pay the user fee fixed by the civic body, according to the draft legislation.

Plastic carry bags

The draft bylaw reinforces the ban on use of plastic carry bags within the city limits in accordance with the provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Handling Rules, 2016. All traders should prominently display boards in English and the regional language on the ban on use of plastic carry bags, it says.

A technical officer, to be authorised by the Corporation Secretary will be responsible for implementing the bylaw and following up prosecution procedures in competent courts.