Burning of hospital waste leaves residents worried

Municipality seeks explanation from Thripunithura taluk hospital

Hospital waste is being burnt on Thripunithura taluk hospital premises, despite a waste collection facility being in place, according to residents in the area and municipality officials.

“While the hospital has been burning waste within its compound for a few years now, irresponsible disposal of waste in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is worrying,” said Karthik G. Menon, a resident who lives about 50 m away from the hospital. Last week, Karthik shared a video on Facebook that shows hospital waste being burnt in a pile within the hospital compound. “Masks, gloves, IV kits, sponges and syringes are all just burnt. The stench from it has been a nuisance to residents here,” he said.

“The hospital authorities have been warned but repeated entreaties have fallen on deaf ears,” said Radhika Varma, councillor representing ward 38, the area where the hospital lies. “Even masks are being burnt and residents in the area have been complaining repeatedly. The hospital Superintendent has not been monitoring the issue strictly. The municipality chairperson has sent the hospital a letter asking for an explanation,” she said.

The hospital is registered with the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-Friendly (IMAGE) biomedical waste collection system, said Chandrika Devi, Thripunithura municipality chairperson. “The hospital is burning the waste that is meant to be collected and disposed of safely. The municipality has warned them a few times and has recently sent them a notice asking the hospital to explain their stance,” she said.

“Five years ago, the municipality set up a kiosk for composting of biodegradable waste at the hospital. Hospital staff was even trained to use it. But the kiosk remains abandoned now,” Ms. Chandrika said.

However, hospital Superintendent Dr. Catherine Peter answered in the negative when asked if they were burning waste and refused to respond further.