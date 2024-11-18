ADVERTISEMENT

Burglary attempts in Ernakulam: SIT questions suspected Kuruva gang member

Published - November 18, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team (SIT) led by the Munambam DySP, constituted a week ago to investigate burglary attempts resembling the methods of the ‘Kuruva gang’ at houses in North Paravur and Vadakkekara, questioned a suspected Kuruva gang member arrested by the Alappuzha police on Saturday night (November 16).

The likelihood of the same Kuruva gang members who attempted the burglary in Alappuzha being involved in the incidents at North Paravur and Vadakkekara is unlikely, as the incidents occurred on the same night. However, the involvement of their associates, who are reportedly active in several districts across Kerala, needs to be ascertained.

According to the police, a pair of individuals suspected of attempting burglaries in the two suburban areas of Ernakulam could even be local burglars. This is because Kuruva gang members typically go to great lengths to break into houses. Still, efforts are on to identify the burglars who, based on their appearance and body language, resemble the gang members arrested by the Alappuzha police, it is learnt.

It is learnt that residents of North Paravur, who saw one of the burglars, suspect that he resembled Santhosh Selvam, who was arrested by the police late on Saturday night from a marshy area beneath the Kundannoor bridge.

