ADVERTISEMENT

Bureaucratic delays hit Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thrikkakara

August 23, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There seems to be no end to the bureaucratic and technical bottlenecks affecting the realisation of the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thrikkakara.

The Revenue department has written to the District Collector quoting an objection by the General Education department. The communication said that an alternative land must be identified as the Education department would not be providing funds for reclamation work at the proposed site at Thengode. Though the Centre had allotted a Kendriya Vidyalaya to Kerala in 2019, the project has remained in cold storage for various reasons, including the lack of a suitable site.

Hibi Eden, MP, said the Thrikkakara municipality had already committed around ₹4 crore towards the reclamation of land. “The Education department needs to earmark assistance for the work. I have requested the District Collector to inform the officials concerned about the funds approved by the municipal council,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion over the land identified had caused another round of delay last month. The Land Revenue Commissioner had written to the Collector saying that the 3.06-acre land identified for the project was not suitable as it comprised marshy land and ponds.

The Collector had informed the Land Revenue Commissioner that the land mentioned was not being considered for the project. Instead, the municipal authorities had earmarked six acres at Thengode. The civic body had also agreed to set apart space at its industrial park at Thengode for holding classes on a temporary basis till the new school building was constructed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

school / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US