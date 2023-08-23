Bureaucratic delays hit Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thrikkakara

August 23, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

There seems to be no end to the bureaucratic and technical bottlenecks affecting the realisation of the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thrikkakara.

The Revenue department has written to the District Collector quoting an objection by the General Education department. The communication said that an alternative land must be identified as the Education department would not be providing funds for reclamation work at the proposed site at Thengode. Though the Centre had allotted a Kendriya Vidyalaya to Kerala in 2019, the project has remained in cold storage for various reasons, including the lack of a suitable site.

Hibi Eden, MP, said the Thrikkakara municipality had already committed around ₹4 crore towards the reclamation of land. “The Education department needs to earmark assistance for the work. I have requested the District Collector to inform the officials concerned about the funds approved by the municipal council,” he added.

The confusion over the land identified had caused another round of delay last month. The Land Revenue Commissioner had written to the Collector saying that the 3.06-acre land identified for the project was not suitable as it comprised marshy land and ponds.

The Collector had informed the Land Revenue Commissioner that the land mentioned was not being considered for the project. Instead, the municipal authorities had earmarked six acres at Thengode. The civic body had also agreed to set apart space at its industrial park at Thengode for holding classes on a temporary basis till the new school building was constructed.