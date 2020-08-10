Burden of COVID-19 treatment continues to be on govt. hospitals

Just six smaller pvt. hospitals ready to treat patients at govt.-fixed rates

While the price fixed by the State government for COVID treatment applies to private hospitals empanelled under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), a government healthcare scheme, or those that get themselves empanelled temporarily for COVID treatment, most private hospitals in Ernakulam district are not yet empanelled.

After the State government allowed private hospitals to get themselves temporarily empanelled and fast-tracked the process last month in the wake of a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients, six hospitals in the district have registered for the process.

As per a government order issued last month, the price fixed by the government for COVID treatment will be applicable to private hospitals under the KASP and for patients referred by the government to private hospitals. If they choose to, a non-KASP patient can get treated at a private hospital at rates prescribed by the hospital.

For the price cap to be applicable, the private hospital would either have to be empanelled under the KASP or apply for temporary empanelment for COVID treatment only, said Dr. Mathews Numpelil, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

“Six hospitals have come forward for temporary empanelment under the COVID-19 package,which would allow even non-KASP patients referred from a government hospital to a private one, to be treated at rates fixed under the package,” said a district official with the State Health Agency. Under the new fast-tracked process, hospitals can, with minimum documents, get themselves empanelled for three months that can later be extended.

“But the hospitals that have shown interest so far are smaller ones that might only be able to treat patients of up to Category B,” the official said. From ₹2,300 for a general ward, the rates fixed for COVID treatment go up to ₹11,500 for an ICU with a ventilator.

“About 11 major private hospitals in the district have agreed to treat COVID patients. But these hospitals are not completely on board with the KASP rates and they have their own commercial systems in place. A possible system is still being discussed,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub Collector.

A total of 15 private hospitals are currently empanelled, nine of which are eye care hospitals. There are 4,60,744 people availing of benefits under the KASP health care scheme.

“Invariably, most private hospitals that have expressed their willingness to treat COVID patients will get empanelled, since these rates were finalised after discussion with the Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association,” said Dr. Joseph Benaven, general secretary of the association. “Unfortunately, a lot of existing empanelled hospitals have got pending payments under the KASP. Now, there is a 21-day deadline for government reimbursement to the hospital, but many hospitals, going by their historical experience are doubtful,” he said.

Including the smaller institutions, some 74 hospitals have agreed to treat COVID patients, the Sub Collector said.