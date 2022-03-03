Buoy to monitor water quality parameters deployed in Kochi

Procedure part of observatory project for assessing coastal ecosystem

A bouy being deployed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service, Telangana, in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A buoy for an automated coastal observatory for monitoring water quality parameters was deployed near the International Container Transshipment Terminal Jetty on Thursday.

The buoy was deployed by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Telangana, as part of its project to set up the observatory for assessing the coastal ecosystem health and to nowcast and forecast the water quality, said T. M. Balakrishnan Nair, senior scientist and director, Operational Ocean Services and Applied Research Group of the centre.

Initially, observatories will be established in Kochi and Visakhapatnam and later at Veraval, Goa, Chennai, and Digha.

These observatories are equipped with sensors that provide a host of real-time physical and water quality parameters such as temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen, pH and turbidity. Water current, nitrite, nitrate, ammonium, phosphate, silicate, hydrocarbon, coloured dissolved organic matter, and dissolved methane could be measured.

The data can be utilised to develop water quality forecasting systems and assessing the health of the coastal waters, including ocean acidification, improving marine fishery advisory services and understanding habitat suitability of commercially important fishes, and Harmful Algal Blooms, he said.

The National Institute of Oceanography is also collaborating in the project.