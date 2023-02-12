Bunk shops, pushcarts spring up along arterial roads in Kochi despite Kerala High Court directives

February 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Bunk shops on narrow footpaths are sprouting up beside arterial and other corridors in different parts of the city despite directives from the Kerala High Court which catalysed eviction drives by local bodies.

With newer ones coming up, obstructing free and safe movement of pedestrians and motorists, residents’ associations and others are on the warpath demanding their removal. Many of the newer ones have blue and white stripes, resembling those that once operated with licence granted by the Kochi Corporation.

A couple of them that came up around Durbar Hall Ground, on footpaths that were redeveloped by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), were removed following protests by residents and regular walkers.

A couple of days ago, Toc-H Road Residents’ Association petitioned the councillor and health inspector of the Kochi Corporation’s Vyttila zone demanding removal of a new bunk shop that blocked the pavement on the eastern side of the Elamkulam metro station. “Making matters worse, the shop was established at a bottlenecked part of the road at a highly accident prone zone where over half a dozen young two-wheeler riders had died in accidents during the past three years. Such shops would further increase accidents, unless they are removed,” said Foji John, secretary of the association.

The area has innumerable pushcarts and cargo autorickshaws that occupy space on the road shoulder, vending fruits and other products. Many of them are located at U-turns, increasing the probability of accidents. It was just two years ago that the traffic police sealed a pair of U-turns, following fatal accidents. Illegal parking has added to the risk of accidents.

With cars and other vehicles parked haphazardly atop most footpaths that were redeveloped in the city hub by CSML, the agency had taken up the matter with the Corporation and the police, but to little avail. Such vehicles, and often KSEB transformers, blocked tactile tiles paved on footpaths to guide visually challenged people.

Three-metre width

Mayor M. Anilkumar said a decision had been taken that bunk shops and vendors would not be permitted on footpaths that were less than three metres wide, in the wake of High Court directives. “This is applicable to older shops as well since footpaths are primarily meant for pedestrians. The division-level Jagrata Samithi which has the division councillor as convenor, and Station House Officer of the local police station and health inspector as members, must flag violations, following which action will be taken,” he said.