Bund on Kadambrayar to be dismantled

A temporary bund near Rajagiri Engineering College on the Kadambrayar will be dismantled in order to ensure smooth transit of Water Metro ferries, it was decided at a meeting convened by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve here on Monday.

The bund was built to prevent incursion of saline water into the water body. The removal of the bund and relocation of suction points of different companies at an expected cost of ₹26 crore - the estimate readied by KWA - is crucial for ferries to commute up to Infopark and also to call at their maintenance yard nearby.

A total of 34 mld of water is sourced by the companies from the river.


