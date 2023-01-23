ADVERTISEMENT

Bullets recovered from tree cavity in Kochi

January 23, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery police on Monday seized 12 live bullets that were found hidden in the cavity of a tree on a vacant plot along Muttar river at Manjummal.

The police feel that the bullets were probably abandoned rather than stashed there for future use. They were recovered from a place frequented by people.

A forensic examination is needed to identify the nature of the bullets and their caliber though officials suspect it to be the kind used in pistols.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe to find out how the bullets ended up in the tree cavity and to whom they belonged.

