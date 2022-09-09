Bullet injury to fisherman: police awaiting ballistic report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coastal police probing the incident in which a fisherman got hit by a ‘stray bullet’ off Fort Kochi are awaiting the ballistic report on the bullet, hoping that it may throw light on the source of the ammunition.

Sebastian, 70, a resident of Azheekal in Alappuzha and one of the 35-member crew of an inboard-engine fishing vessel, was hit by the bullet beneath his right ear on Wednesday afternoon.

That the incident took place when the boat was around 1.5-km off the coast near the Indian Navy’s gunnery school INS Dronacharya had resulted in the fisher folk alleging that the bullet was fired by the Navy during a firing practice. The Navy, however, had denied it on grounds that the bullet was not the type used in the military.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are convinced that the Navy had engaged in firing on the said day following our verifications after the incident. Our investigation is primarily revolving around it though other possibilities are also being looked into. We have also sent the bullet for forensic examination through the court and are awaiting the report. At the same time, we also have to look for the weapon it was fired from,” said official sources.

The police feel that the incident warranted a thorough investigation to either confirm or dismiss the possibility of the Navy being the source of the fire. The police have already conducted evidence collection at the gunnery school and seized records. Steps are being taken to procure further documents. The police are also regularly apprising the court about the progress of the case.

“We are not rushing to any conclusions. We have to find out which part or area the bullet came from and the examination at INS Dronacharaya was part of this,” said a senior officer.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Latin Catholic Council State Committee demanded insurance cover for those getting injured or killed while fishing in Kochi backwaters. The council also urged the police to identify the source of the bullet that injured Mr. Sebastian.