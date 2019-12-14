Building rules need overhaul, says RKI CEO

The State must overhaul its building rules to achieve sustainable and eco-friendly goals in construction, said Venu V., Principal Secretary, Revenue, and CEO of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), here on Friday.

“The State government will prepare a reform agenda and one of the key suggestions will be about revising building rules. When we talk about the State after 50 years, we need to adopt changes that ensure sustainability,” he said at the ongoing Kochi Design Week (KDW) at Bolghatty Palace Hotel.

As part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and the reform agenda, an offline and online forum where people, experts, and practitioners can advice us on areas needing reforms will be opened. Architects must embrace eco-friendly aesthetic designs to keep the natural landscape intact, he said.

Noting that design was a vital factor in the start-up ecosystem in Kerala, IT Secretary M. Sivasankar said design gave immense help to hardware start-ups to be cost-effective.

In his keynote address, architect G. Shankar said the time had come where designs must be disaster resilient. “We must treat land sensitively and in an innovative way,” he said.

Meanwhile, a leading exponent of creative industries said there was shortage of qualified designers in India and the market for design had huge potential.

“By 2020, the potential market for design in India is expected to be ₹188.32 billion. The number of designers required by 2020 in India’s industrial, graphic, communication, packaging and other design domains is potentially 62,000. There are around 7,000 qualified designers in India, with perhaps 5,000 studying design,” said Paula Graham Gazzard, Director of the UK-based Contemporary Visual Arts Network.

President-elect of the International Council of Design Jonathan Strebly said, “Service design is by and for the people. It represents design for those who need it the most - the community.”