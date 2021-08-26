Building on the verge of collapse near Ernakulam North Railway station

The first floor of the estimate 55-year-old two-storey building had developed cracks and a section of the first floor partially collapsed.

A major tragedy was averted when people were evacuated before the first floor of an old building near the Ernakulam North Railway station partially caved in on Thursday morning.

The first floor of the estimate 55-year-old two-storey building had developed cracks and a section of the first floor partially collapsed.

Personnel from the Police and Department of Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the site and evacuated people in nearby shops and commercial establishments. "We have also disconnected the power lines as a precautionary measure. The gas cylinders and other inflammable materials in the building and nearby shops have also been shifted," said J.S Jogy, District Fire Officer.

A hotel was functioning on the ground floor while the first floor was given as office space. A. S. Naisam, secretary of the Kochi Corporation, said that notice has been served to the owner of the building asking why the building license should not be cancelled for the failure to ensure the structural safety of the building.

"The corporation has initiated steps to demolish the first floor of the partially collapsed building immediately. This is being done to avert any further accident in the wake of a complete collapse of the building," he said.

The preliminary assessment by the Fire department and the civic body revealed that no measures were taken by the owner to ensure the structural safety of the decades-old building. The owner of the building is learnt to have told the officials that he did not carry out any repair work as there was a plan to demolish it completely for setting up a shopping complex.

The corporation will ask the owner of the building to demolish the ground floor once the work on removing the first floor is complete. "The owner will also be told to bear the expenses incurred for removing the first floor," said Mr. Naisam.