Building contractor accused of cheating workers

May 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

A building contractor has been accused of cheating workers, including migrants, by not paying them wages.

At a press conference held here on Tuesday, Progressive Workers Organisation (PWO) released a list of 13 workers to whom the contractor, Gokul Ramesh, owed ₹5.13 lakh over a long period. Of the workers, 12 workers had lodged petitions with the Angamaly assistant labour officer and the remaining one with the Ernakulam assistant labour officer. Besides, petitions had also been lodged with the police.

PWO chairperson George Mathew accused the contractor of threatening the workers when they demanded wages. “Migrant workers are often preferred to local workers considering their submissiveness and loyalty. Many contractors feel that they can go scot-free even after denying such workers their rightful wages and threatening them when they demand the wages. In this case, the contractor used to ignore the workers after their work without paying wages and then replace them with fresh workers,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless. “Wages were due to just one worker and that too on account of the inferior quality of work. The labour court is considering a case in this regard. The rest of the complaints are fabricated,” he said even as he alleged attack on his house by the protesting workers.

However, Labour department officials confirmed that allegations of non-payment of wages were genuine. The Ernakulam labour office sources said the contractor had agreed to pay the remaining ₹1.50 lakh due to a worker. “But the cheque he had issued to the worker bounced,” an official said.

Similarly, the Angamaly labour office sources said that the contractor had admitted to the dues and signed papers in that regard. “He had agreed to pay the dues by selling a plot but the workers were not convinced since they had been taken for a ride in the past,” a senior official said.

Mr. Mathew said that PWO was set to organise rallies and meetings demanding the formation of a special investigation squad to probe the alleged cheating by the contractor, leading to his arrest and taking measures to pay the wages owed to the workers.

Representatives of the workers from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also attended the press conference.

