Building approvals in two hours after applications go online

Government approval of domestic and commercial building plans should soon be available in two hours with the State government deciding to go online with the entire process of building approvals.

The applications, submitted online using CAD format, would be approved online in about two hours, said Additional Chief Secretary Paul Antony and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation managing director M. Beena here on Monday.

Henceforth, building plans will be approved using the intelligent building software that will reject a plan if it does not comply with the municipal building rules.

The software and the entire process were expected to soon go on stream on a pilot basis in the Varkala municipality and Kochi Corporation area, said Dr. Beena. Priority was being accorded to the 93 urban conglomerates in the State in the online migration process for building approvals, she said. The online approvals will be backed strongly by on-site verifications.

Ease of doing business

Expediting building approvals was part of a large number of changes adopted by the State government to increase ease of doing business in Kerala, said the government officials.

According to World Bank ratings on ease of doing business, India is placed at 100 out of 190 countries.

In 2015-16, the Union government decided to formulate strategies to create an enabling framework for stimulating investments. In order to match the top-ranked States in ease of doing business, the State government had identified specific areas for improvement in various aspects of doing business in the State, the officials said.

The KSIDC, working as the nodal agency, did a study on the modification to be made in the existing rules and regulations as well as clearance procedures and came up with a report, which was approved by the State Cabinet and followed up with an ordinance.

Radical changes have been brought about in the municipal and rural local body regulations, in the way the Pollution Control Board regulates industries, in labour relations and in the process of obtaining electricity supply.