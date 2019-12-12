Kochi

Builders get anticipatory bail in graft case

more-in

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to two directors of a company, which had constructed Golden Kayaloram apartment in Maradu, in a corruption case registered in 2015.

Justice Sunil Thomas also directed K.V. Jose Varghese, and V.U. Siddique, directors of Vichus Constructions (now known as KP Varkey and VS Builders), to surrender before the investigation officer within 10 days. In the event of their arrest, they have to be released on a bond of ₹1 lakh each with two solvent sureties to the like sum.

According to them, they were involved only in the final stage of the construction of the apartment mentioned in the case.

In fact, it was Bhageeratha Builders Limited which had entered into an agreement with the landowner for constructing the apartment complex.

Their company had only purchased the partially completed structure from Bhagheeratha Builders in 2006.

The case was registered in 2015 on the basis of a complaint by a private person. It was later closed. The police were now trying to reopen the closed case to arrest them, they alleged.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 1:24:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/builders-get-anticipatory-bail-in-graft-case/article30280836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY