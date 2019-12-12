Builders get anticipatory bail in graft case

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to two directors of a company, which had constructed Golden Kayaloram apartment in Maradu, in a corruption case registered in 2015.

Justice Sunil Thomas also directed K.V. Jose Varghese, and V.U. Siddique, directors of Vichus Constructions (now known as KP Varkey and VS Builders), to surrender before the investigation officer within 10 days. In the event of their arrest, they have to be released on a bond of ₹1 lakh each with two solvent sureties to the like sum.

According to them, they were involved only in the final stage of the construction of the apartment mentioned in the case.

In fact, it was Bhageeratha Builders Limited which had entered into an agreement with the landowner for constructing the apartment complex.

Their company had only purchased the partially completed structure from Bhagheeratha Builders in 2006.

The case was registered in 2015 on the basis of a complaint by a private person. It was later closed. The police were now trying to reopen the closed case to arrest them, they alleged.