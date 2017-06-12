Builders expect metro to have positive impact on realty sector

The Kochi Metro Rail project is expected to have a very positive impact on real estate development in and around Kochi, feel builders, though some feel that it is too early to assess what will be the extent of the impact of the new infrastructure.

Najeeb Zacharia, Kerala chairman of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, says that there is a lot of anticipation about the arrival of the new transport system and it will renew interest in the areas along the metro line. However, he feels that the real impact may not be assessed now. However, when the project is fully completed and the last mile connectivity is taken care of, it will be a positive factor for the real estate sector.

Obviously, the metro line offers a great advantage and increases mobility for the people in the city. This will result in areas that are easily accessible to the Kochi metro stations developing faster than now, says Paul Raj of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI).

The Kerala Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is also developing an App to help with the last mile connectivity, which will further increase the access to metro stations, he says. He also points out that some of the areas tend to have a concentration of homes and apartments. One such area is Kakkanad, where it is expected that the SmartCity project and InfoPark will help absorb the units.

The authorities have also accorded priority to providing metro extension to Kakkanad, considering the traffic problems and the increasing density of population in the area.

Such a major transport infrastructure will help improve mobility, but at the same time, the government should create a situation in which areas within 1 km radius of the metro line and stations thrive with more business, housing amenities and other facilities, says Sunil Kumar, a builder and member of CREDAI.