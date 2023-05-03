Builders complain of shortage of materials, rise in prices

May 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

A week after an indefinite strike by quarry operators and crusher unit owners across Kerala ended, builders continue to experience shortage of materials and are affected by the rise in prices of basic inputs like crusher sand and stone aggregates. Concerns over the shortage of materials and rising prices were expressed at a stakeholders’ meeting with the district administration on Tuesday.

Jolly Varghese, chairman of Kerala unit of Builders’ Association of India said that supply of materials had not been streamlined after the strike. There was also a shortage of materials, he said, pointing out that the situation might lead to a rise in the price of raw materials, making the building industry uncompetitive.

E.K. Karim, district president of Kerala Government Contractors’ Federation, alleged that the government was not reacting in time to the situation. He said not only contractors, but also others in the building business and ordinary households too suffered from the shortage of materials and spiralling prices.

M.K. Babu, general convener of Kerala Quarry and Crusher Coordination Committee, said that discussions with the State government on Wednesday had ended with a decision to marginally hike the price of materials by ₹5 per cubic feet. This would help address the major issue raised by builders. He said the government had promised to look into the other issues in the sector, including licensing of new quarries.

Mr. Varghese said that along with the rise in the price of raw materials, there had also been a rise in the cost of transport within the State because large load carriers were not allowed to transport materials to their full capacity.

Mr. Karim said that the government must act firmly to bring prices of building raw materials under control.

