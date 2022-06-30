Buffer zone: KCBC delegation meets Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Government urged to submit review petition before court

A delegation of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the State capital on Thursday to convey their anxiety over the notification of buffer zone around protected forest areas. A communication from the council said the delegation had a discussion with the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum to him on the issue.

The delegation appealed to the Chief Minister to avoid a situation in which lakhs of people would be liable to be evacuated from their houses on account of the proposed notification. The communication from the bishops' council said Mr. Pinarayi heard their plea and was sympathetic to their cause.

Some of the suggestions put forward by the KCBC delegation included that the government should submit a review petition before the court as well as convene a special Assembly meet to pass a resolution. A delegation from Kerala should also be sent to Delhi to inform the Union Ministry concerned about the actual situation in the State where forest areas are protected.

Working together

The KCBC communication said the Chief Minister assured the delegation that there would be no differences between the ruling coalition and the Opposition on the issues raised by the delegation and that both the political fronts would work together to find a solution. A review petition was among the options being considered by the State government, it said.

The delegation also met Minister for Forests A. K. Saseendran on the issue. Later, they met Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan and CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Archbishop Joseph Pamplani, bishops Varghese Chakkalakkal, Samuel Irinios, Jose Pulikkal and Thomas Tharayil were among the delegation along with Minister Roshy Augustine and KCBC deputy secretary Jacob Palakkappilly.