Buds Schools art and culture fest under way in Kochi

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the two-day State-level art and culture festival, Thakadhimi, for students in Kudumbashree Buds Schools at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on Sunday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presided at the inaugural. Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik welcomed the gathering.

A communication from the Kudumbashree Mission said more than 11,000 differently abled children were undergoing special training and schooling in 328 Buds Schools under the administration of local bodies. Children from Buds Schools who had topped various competitions held in the 14 districts were participating in the State-level meet in Kochi, the communication added. Competitions on Sunday included folk dance, fancy dress, drawing, painting and singing and will conclude with prize distribution on Monday.