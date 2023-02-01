ADVERTISEMENT

Budget will usher in growth, says Cochin chamber

February 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said that the Budget proposals will usher in growth. According to the chamber, the Budget focuses on infrastructure development and provision for capital outlay of ₹10 lakh crore, of which ₹2.40 lakh crore will go to the railways.

A statement from the chamber welcomed the announcement of 100 transport infrastructure projects for end-to-end connectivity for ports, establishment of urban infrastructure development fund for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and substantial support for the MSME sector. The settlement scheme for MSMEs affected during the pandemic allows less stringent contract execution terms.

Payment to micro and small enterprises to be made within the time limit prescribed by the MSME Act ensures cash flow to the MSME sector, the chamber said. Besides, tax concessions for the co-operative sector and extension of lower tax rate of 15% for new co-operatives commencing manufacture before March 31, 2024 are also helpful steps.

