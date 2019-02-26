Budget papers reveal dip in civic body’s revenue

The budget papers of the Kochi Corporation reveal there is a considerable dip in revenue. While building tax collection was expected to be ₹96 crore during 2017-18, the actual collection was only ₹79 crore. Profession tax collection was expected to be ₹56 crore, but the collection was only ₹31 crore.

The collection of building tax and profession tax during the current financial year will be known only when the budget papers are presented next year. The target for the collection of building tax is ₹85 crore and professional tax ₹31 crore.

War of words

The discussions on the budget for the upcoming financial saw the ruling councillors and the Opposition engaged in a war of words. While Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod claimed the budget to be a development oriented one, the Opposition called it “hollow” and “lacking a sense of reality”.

The Opposition also claimed that there was a lack of clarity in the budget papers and that the Deputy Mayor was blind to the problem of frequent fires at the Brahmapuram waste treatment site. However, the ruling councillors said the Corporation had become more people-friendly as it did not intend to impose more tax on people in the wake of the floods in the State last year.

The Opposition also criticised the ruling front for the absence of officials during the budget discussions on Monday. The absence of the Secretary and Deputy Secretary during the discussions was a violation of the rules, the Opposition claimed. Mayor Soumini Jain argued that the officials did not stay away from the discussions on purpose and were away on duties at the Brahmapuram site.