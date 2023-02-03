ADVERTISEMENT

Budget offers mixed bag for infrastructure development in Kochi

February 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget has offered a mixed bag for the infrastructural and future development of Kochi.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal highlighted the major plans while leaving out road development and city infrastructure expansion initiatives from ambit of the budget, claiming that such initiatives had been brought under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Some of the key plans proposed for Kochi are the scheme of ₹200 crore as viability gap funding/grant/equity support to set up a Green Hydrogen Hub over the next two years and the preparation of a master plan by an international consultant. The proposed exhibition centre for MSMEs at Kakkanad has received an allocation of ₹5 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An assistance of ₹14.5 crore has been provided for the second phase of the construction of the much-delayed Cochin Cancer Centre. However, there is no allocation for Water Metro and the Kakkanad extension of the Kochi metro.

Opposition parties termed the Budget a disappointment as it lacked the vision to implement infrastructure and development plans for Kochi. T.J. Vinod, MLA, said the Finance Minister had ignored key proposals including the modernisation of the KSRTC bus station, desilting of streams leading to the Thevara-Perandoor canal, and the elevated road parallel to Pandit Karuppan Road. “To avoid criticism, Mr. Balagopal has included certain road development projects by making a token provision,” he said.

P.K. Krishnadas, member of the national executive of the BJP, accused the Finance Minister of repeating projects initiated by the Centre and old proposals in the State Budget. The Kochi-Bengaluru industrial corridor project is one such example. He has even appropriated the green hydrogen project mentioned by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US