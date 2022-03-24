Budget lays focus on making Kochi one of the best liveable cities

The ₹1,099-crore budget of the Kochi Corporation showcases development projects; all services to be in e-mode in six months

The civic administration laid out a road map for converting Kochi into “one of the best liveable cities in the world” by showcasing a host of development projects as well as welfare measures in its ₹1,099-crore annual budget.

Presenting the budget at the Kochi Corporation Council hall on Thursday, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya said efforts were being made to offer all services of the corporation in e-mode in next six months. A mobile app-based grievance redressal system will also be introduced shortly. The civic body has set aside ₹8 crore for e-governance projects, she said.

The completion of the new office complex of the corporation found mention in the budget. Updating the council on the work, the Deputy Mayor said the construction of the building would be completed this year itself. The corporation will mobilise ₹40 crore required for completing the work through loans, Plan and own funds, and other sources.

A draft master plan for Kochi by taking into consideration the development needs up to the year 2040 will be presented in the council in two months. The vision document is being prepared by the State Town and Country Planning department in association with the master plan committee and working groups constituted by the corporation, Ms. Ansiya said.

The civic body plans to spend ₹5 crore from its own funds and mobilise resources available with the State and Central governments for the beautification of the Fort Kochi beach. The development of the Fort Kochi tourism boat jetty into a tourism facility-cum-cultural centre will get a budgetary allocation of ₹2 crore.

The civic body proposes to set up a volunteer bank in the city to create a database of people with expertise in various sectors. The services of these volunteers will be used for development activities, the Deputy Mayor said.

The construction of the memorial complex for poet G. Sankara Kurup will be completed this year. The project will get a budgetary support of ₹3 crore, announced Ms. Ansiya.