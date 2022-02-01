Budget ignored Kochi, rue leaders

KOCHI

01 February 2022 20:44 IST

‘Lack of financial aid for metro second phase disheartening’

The absence of Central government’s patronage for the second phase of Kochi metro project in the Union Budget has left people’s representatives of Kochi unhappy.

Hibi Eden, who represents Ernakulam in the Parliament, T. J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA, and Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar expressed their dismay over the budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The financial support for the second phase of Kochi metro rail, which was to be extended up to Kakkanad, would have served as the engine of economic growth of the city and strengthened the public transport network, said Mr. Anilkumar.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Kochi metro showcases the integrated multi-mode public transport system. The Water Metro is all set to be launched. The road and rail connectivity are in place. Non-motorised transport system like cycling has also been made part of it. It was the right time to support the project,” he said.

Any delay in extending financial support for the second phase of the project will lead to significant cost overrun. The delay in clearing the first phase of the project had resulted in cost escalation. On its part, the State government has undertaken the preparatory works for the second stage, he said.

According to Mr. Eden, it was disheartening that the metro project was not accorded clearance by the Union Budget. There has not been any reference to the protection of the coastal belt of the country. No welfare or support schemes were announced for fishers, he pointed out.

The budget failed to address the issue of job loss and announce special packages for the revival of small-scale industries and the tourism sector, Mr. Eden noted.

The budget, according to Mr. Vinod, turned a blind eye towards the development needs and aspirations of Kochi. The State should get its due share of the 400 Vande Bharat trains announced in the budget. The Centre is supposed to fully fund the trains, which can cruise at a speed of 180 km per hour. As the Centre has announced the Vande Bharat trains which are expected to begin operation in three years, Kerala should withdraw its proposed SilverLine project, he said.