Budget has its focus on differently abled, elderly and women, says Ernakulam district panchayat president

January 30, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district panchayat Budget adopted a three-pronged approach with emphasis on the differently abled, the elderly and women, said district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after the presentation of the Budget here, Mr. Moothedan cited the ₹25-lakh ability centre proposed for bringing the differently abled into the mainstream as one of the major initiatives. The centre will give them training in graphic design, photography, and animation, besides PSC exam coaching to help them find a dignified livelihood. It will also serve as a facilitation centre for them, he said.

A residential care home for the elderly by the name ‘Happy Home’ will be set up at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The elderly can stay there for a reasonable fee. A district-level elderly meet will be organised by the name ‘Vayovasantham.’

Women will be given training in photography, videography, and cinematography in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The project aimed at helping women find a job or encouraging them to set up entrepreneurship was allocated ₹10 lakh.

Grihapadam, a project aimed at facilitating part-time work alongside academics for those aged 18 years and above, has been proposed in the Budget. Mr. Moothedan said having worked alongside his studies always helped him face challenges in life. A directory of the beneficiaries of the project would be prepared, and they would be ensured fair income for their work. They would also be used for the care of the elderly left alone at home. The Budget allocated ₹5 lakh for preparing a directory/app for such youngsters willing to work part-time.

