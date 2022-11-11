Budding talents in full bloom at work experience fair at State School Sasthrolsavam

Puppet making competition was part of the the State School Sastrotsavam at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School at Thevara in Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The unmatched skills of young minds in churning out various products with their magical hands were in ample display at the work experience fair held as part of the State School Sastrotsavam on Friday.

As the air remained filled with sounds of coconut shells being sandpapered and flapping of palm leaves, the venue at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School at Thevara resembled a vibrant assembly line in a manufacturing plant. The budding artisans and craftspersons came up with a wide range of products, including bamboo handicrafts, bags made out of rexine and leather, hand puppets, and coir mats, to name a few.

Anagha, a student of Standard 10 at St. Antony’s High School, Kadaplamattom, Kottayam, was ready with 10 umbrellas at the close of the umbrella making competition by 1.10 p.m. “I have learnt making umbrellas through constant practice. I had also received training in it from my school,” she said while lining up single and two-fold umbrellas.

Students participating in the work experience fair competition held as part of the State School Science fest held at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thevara in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Arjun M., a Plus Two student of Chattanchal Higher Secondary School, Kasaragod, made four interesting hand puppets at the end of the puppet making competition. He had received training in puppet making from an expert in his home town. “I am also interested in teaching my juniors how to make hand puppets and have already taught a few,” he said.

Though boys were a majority at the competition for making coir mats, girls made their presence felt by coming out with interesting designs. Arya, a Standard 9 student of BCGHS, Kunnamkulam, weaved six colourful mats in three hours. The product had all the features of one made by a professional. “I have been learning how to make coir mats from Standard 3,” she said.