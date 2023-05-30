Budding footballers from Wayanad interact with actor Mammootty in Kochi

May 30, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

For 60-odd young football talents from Thirunelli in Wayanad, Tuesday turned out to be a memorable day as they got to meet and interact with actor Mammootty at Eloor near here.

Predominantly from tribal communities, they were part of Attakkala, a football academy run by The Thirteenth Foundation, a charitable trust formed by eminent sports personalities such as footballer C.K. Vineeth and hockey player P.R. Sreejesh, with the support of Mr. Mammootty’s Care and Share Foundation. Most of them were in Kochi for the first time and had a tour of the city, including a trip on the Kochi Metro.

“We plan to start 70 football academies for different age groups across the State, and 10 of them will be run free of cost for the socially and financially underprivileged children, with the support of Mr. Mammootty’s foundation. Of those 10, one each in Thirunelli and Attapady, are up and running, with two batches each for under-10 and under-14 categories while another batch for under-17 will also be started shortly depending on the availability of grounds,” said Mr. Vineeth.

Similar academies for the underprivileged are under consideration in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Kothamangalam among other places. The best players from the academies will be given the opportunity to participate in selection trials of prominent clubs.

“Availability of talents and grounds remains critical behind the decision to open an academy in an area. In Thirunelli, a school ground was made available for the academy while in Attapady, the panchayat helped find the ground. It is also important that parents allow their children to focus on one area of interest rather than forcing them into multiple things at the same time, which is critical for them to be regular in their training at these academies,” said Mr. Vineeth.

Among the 60 academies proposed to be run for a fee, seven of them – one in Kathiroor, three in Palakkad, two in Wayanad, and one in Mavelikkara – are already operational.